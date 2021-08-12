SpiceJet passengers can now book cabs during flights, check fare, booking process and other details

New Delhi: Flight passengers onboard a SpiceJet carrier to Delhi will now be able to book cabs for airport transfer during their flights using the budget carrier’s in-flight entertainment platform SpiceScreen.

SpiceJet has initially rolled the service from August 12 for passengers arriving at the Delhi airport. The carrier is planning to expand the cab booking service to other major airports, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune in a phased-manner. Also Read: Dearness allowance of bank employees increased! Salary with DA hike will be credited from THIS month

In a statement, the company said that initiative will help passengers save their waiting time for transport. Notably, SpiceJet had launched SpiceScreen in August 2020. The service allows customers to use devices such as smartphones, tablets or laptops by simply connecting to the onboard wireless network. Also Read: MG Hector Shine 2021 launched in India: Check price, features, specs and more

Here’s how to book cabs during Spicejet flight:

1: Customers need to connect their smartphones with the SpiceScreen.

2: On the homepage of SpiceScreen, you need to select the CAB option.

3: You now need to verify your mobile number.

4. Now you need to select the location to which you are travelling.

5. You will be shown the fare that will be charged to you at the end of the cab ride.

6. Customers will get the cab booking OTP confirmation via SMS, WhatsApp and automated inbound call.

7. Customers can pay for their cabs online or in cash at the end of their journeys.

SpiceJet has said that it is offering special discounted fares exclusively to passengers using the SpiceScreen service for booking their flights. Moreover, the carrier won’t impose any cancellation charges if the customer cancels the cab for any reason. Also Read:

