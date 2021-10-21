SpiceJet reveals special Boeing 737 livery to celebrate 100 crore vaccine doses in India

Spicejet, the budget air carrier on India has unveiled a special livery on October 21 (Thursday) to celebrate 100 crore vaccine doses being administered by the Indian government. India surpassed the 100-crore mark and became only democracy in the world to achieve this major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19.

SpiceJet unveiled the special livery at the Delhi's IGI airport to celebrate the 100 crore vaccination milestone. SpiceJet's CMD Ajay Singh and former Civil Aviation Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy unveiled the livery.

Spicejet utilized one of its Boeing 737 aircraft for the new livery that consists of a large image of PM Narendra Modi and hospital staff administering vaccine. There's also '100 Crore Vaccines' written in large font followed by 'Congratulations India' message.

There's also a emblem highlighting government's initiative '75 Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with an Indian flag.

Hailing the vaccination landmark as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has scripted history. The prime minister also visited the vaccination centre at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the milestone was achieved and interacted with hospital officials, staff and some of the beneficiaries.

According to official sources, over 75 per cent of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 per cent has received both the doses of the vaccine. The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

To mark the completion of administering of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, will be displayed at the Red Fort on Thursday, official sources said. The same tricolour with dimensions 225 feet by 150 feet was unfurled on Gandhi Jayanti in Leh on October 2

The Archaeological Survey of India will light up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the tricolour to mark the milestonewhich will be a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers and the citizens of the country who bravely fought the pandemic.

With inputs from PTI

