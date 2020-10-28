SpiceJet SeaPlane Service to be launched in India on October 31, fares start at Rs 1500

New Delhi: Domestic carrier SpiceJet has announced its foray into the SeaPlane Services in India. The launch of the SeaPlane Service service falls on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The company is all set to launch its SeaPlane Service on Ahmedabad-Kevadia route on October 31 with fares starting at Rs 1500. SpiceJet will operate two daily flights on the said route.

The all-inclusive one-way fares will begin at Rs 1500 under the UDAN scheme and tickets will be available on www.spiceshuttle.com from October 30. SpiceJet will be using a 15-seater Twin Otter 300 aircraft for these flights.

The aircraft will depart from the Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad at 10:15 am and will reach the Statue of Unity, Kevadia at 10:45 am. Twin Otter 300 is fitted with efficient Twin Turboprop Pratt & Whitney PT6A-27 engines.

SpiceJet has conducted seaplane trials in India since 2017 and explored air connectivity through water bodies such as rivers or inland waterways. First phase trials of the land plane were conducted in Nagpur and Guwahati, the second phase trials of Amphibious planes were held at Mumbai’s Girgaum Chowpatty.

Amphibious planes are reliable, tough and resilient and can take off and land from places that do not have landing strips or runways and water bodies, thus reaching areas that lack other modes of transport or adequate infrastructure. Reliable, tough and resilient these smaller fixed wing aircraft can land on water bodies, gravel and grass.

Seaplanes can land in water bodies like lakes, backwaters and dams thus offering easy access to numerous tourist spots as well.

SpiceJet has secured 18 seaplane routes under the UDAN which includes – Ahmedabad-Kevadia (Sabarmati River Front to Statue of Unity, Sardar Sarovar), Agatti-Minicoy, Agatti-Kavaratti among others. The new launch marks yet another successful beginning of the last mile connectivity by SpiceJet through sea plane service under the UDAN scheme.

Regions in the North East, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andaman, Lakshadweep and other coastal areas are a few destinations that are being evaluated for amphibious plane operations.