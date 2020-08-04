हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpiceJet

SpiceJet to operate flights between India and UK from September 1, 2020; secures slots at London Heathrow Airport

This is presently under the bubble arrangement between India and UK and effective upto end of summer schedule, SpiceJet said.

SpiceJet to operate flights between India and UK from September 1, 2020; secures slots at London Heathrow Airport

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said that it has secured slots at London’s Heathrow Airport to operate flights between India and UK effective September 1, 2020.

“In continuation of our earlier communication dated July 24, 2020 informing designation for UK operations, we would like to further inform you that SpiceJet has secured slots at London Heathrow Airport to operate flights effective September 1, 2020,” the company said in a BSE filing.

“This is presently under the bubble arrangement between India and UK and effective upto end of summer schedule i.e. October 23, 2020. The same shall be extended basis the resumption of regular operations. The Company is also in advance discussion to secure slots for winter schedule for regular operations,” it added.

SpiceJet had on July 24 announced that it has been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate between India and the UK, according to an official statement. After the United States, UK is the second international destination for which the airline has been designated to operate as an Indian scheduled carrier.

The Gurugram-based airline firm has been allowed to fly on India-US routes by the governments of the two countries under the bilateral air services pact.

SpiceJet is the first Indian budget carrier to operate services to the United States. Currently, only the national carrier Air India is operating flights on India-US routes.

Notably, an air service agreement is a bilateral agreement to allow international commercial air transport services between signatories.

Tags:
SpiceJetIndiaUKSpicejet flight
Next
Story

Sebi extends deadline to apply for 147 senior level posts till October 31 amid COVID-19
  • 18,55,745Confirmed
  • 38,938Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M58S

Preparation has been completed, now it is only the turn of bhumi pujan in Ayodhya ram mandir