SpiceJet to operate flights between India and UK from September 1, 2020; secures slots at London Heathrow Airport

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said that it has secured slots at London’s Heathrow Airport to operate flights between India and UK effective September 1, 2020.

“In continuation of our earlier communication dated July 24, 2020 informing designation for UK operations, we would like to further inform you that SpiceJet has secured slots at London Heathrow Airport to operate flights effective September 1, 2020,” the company said in a BSE filing.

“This is presently under the bubble arrangement between India and UK and effective upto end of summer schedule i.e. October 23, 2020. The same shall be extended basis the resumption of regular operations. The Company is also in advance discussion to secure slots for winter schedule for regular operations,” it added.

SpiceJet had on July 24 announced that it has been designated as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate between India and the UK, according to an official statement. After the United States, UK is the second international destination for which the airline has been designated to operate as an Indian scheduled carrier.

The Gurugram-based airline firm has been allowed to fly on India-US routes by the governments of the two countries under the bilateral air services pact.

SpiceJet is the first Indian budget carrier to operate services to the United States. Currently, only the national carrier Air India is operating flights on India-US routes.

Notably, an air service agreement is a bilateral agreement to allow international commercial air transport services between signatories.