SpiceJet to start 11 new domestic flight services from March 2020

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said that it will commence 11 new flight services from March 29. The airline will introduce non-stop flights on the Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar and Srinagar-Mumbai routes for the first time on its network.

"The airline will also enhance its operations with additional frequencies on Mumbai-Rajkot, Delhi-Dharamshala and Bengaluru-Vijayawada sectors," the airline said in a statement.

Recently, SpiceJet had announced the launch of 20 new domestic flights starting from March 29.

Besides, the airline will further strengthen its regional network with the launch of two new flights on the Jalandhar-Jaipur-Jalandhar route under the regional connectivity scheme.

"With the commencement of this new route, the airline will now operate a total of 54 flights connecting 12 cities under the regional connectivity scheme," the statement said.

According to the company, all new flights will be operational daily except the flight on the Bengaluru-Vijayawada-Bengaluru route.

"The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes," the statement said.

At present, SpiceJet operates 600 average daily flights to 63 destinations, including 54 domestic and 9 international ones.