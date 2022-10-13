Sporting goods giant Decathlon reverses its name ‘NOLHTACED’ in 3 Belgian cities; Here's the INTERESTING reason

New Delhi: Sporting goods giant Decathlon has decided to change the name of three stores in Belgian cities – Evere, Namur, and Ghent to ‘NOLHTACED’ for a month in order to promote a culture of reverse or re-sell shopping among customers. ‘Decathlon’ is written backward as ‘NOLHTACED’. A creative marketing move has aimed to inculclate among customers an awareness about wastage and pollution and encourage people to indulge in ‘reverse shopping’.

The company took to Instagram to announce the change in name and wrote, “This month Decathlon becomes nolhtaceD…because a Buyback action, is like shopping in reverse, right?”

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/decathlon-belgium_big-change-activity-6985107220279492608-mWzr?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

Sporting company is promoting a new initiative in which customers can resell old or unused sporting goods back to the store, and the company will then repair the item and resell them in some form under warranty. The move is to promote general awareness of environment-friendly practices.

Another important aspect of this move is that Decathlon isn’t just accepting goods purchased from them but any sporting equipment. Decathlon is a French sporting goods retailer with more than 1,600 stores across the globe. Started in 1976 by Michel Leclercq, the company came to the Indian markets in 2009.

