SRK Beats Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg To Top In Time 100 Reader Poll List

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has secured the top position in Time Magazine's poll for its annual TIME100 list. In the poll, the magazine readers vote for the individuals they believe deserve a spot on TIME's annual list of the most influential people. According to the American publication, over 1.2 million votes were cast in the poll with Shah Rukh receiving 4 per cent. The 57-year-old actor is currently riding high on the success of "Pathaan", which became a runaway blockbuster at the global box office after it released in January.

The movie, a mega comeback vehicle for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, has earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The second spot went to the Iranian women protesting for greater freedoms from the country's Islamic regime, garnering 3 per cent of the vote.



Iran has been hit by protests since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Amini was detained in September by Iran's morality police, who said she didn't properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf hijab. She collapsed at a police station and died three days later. The Iranian women were also recognised in TIME's 2022 Heroes of the Year and also won last year's Person of the Year reader poll. With 1.9 per cent vote share, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle came third and fourth on the poll.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex made headlines in January after the release of his memoir "Spare", in which Prince Harry wrote about intimate aspects of Britain's royal family. Messi, who steered Argentina to World Cup glory in an epic final against France last year in Qatar, is at the fifth spot with 1.8 per cent of the vote. He won the World Cup at his record-equalling fifth attempt.

Other stars and noteworthy figures who featured on the poll included Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, former tennis player Serena Williams, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. According to the outlet, its editors will reveal their choices for the 2023 TIME100 list on April 13.