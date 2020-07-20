SS Motivation by Sunil ydv SS Becomes World's Most Subscribed Motivational Telegram Channel

Sunil ydv SS is Founder & CEO Of SS Motivation which is the most Subscribed Motivational Telegram channel,He is an Entrepreneur,Social activist,World record holder and the author of “The secret behind Success” book.Sunil ydv SS is one of the most popular Telegram content creator in India,For his efforts he has received 25+ State and National awards,Karamveer Chakra is one of them.Sunil earned popularity through the telegram app With 210k+ followers on Telegram,heis considered as one of the popular Telegram stars in India

Sunil ydv SS's Telegram channel SS Motivation received 12.73 crore views last year. He has a fan base of 5 million on social media, with more than 2 million followers on Facebook.

Sunil ydv SS Awards :

Sunil ydv SS awarded Karmaveer Chakra Award by iCONGO and United Nations at IIT Delhi in 2019

The Karmaveer Chakra Award is the global civilian honours given by the international confederation of NGO (iCONGO) in partnership with United Nations[1] to the people across the globe for relentless courage. The award is tribute to the A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

Presently, Sunil ydv SS is spreading happiness, knowledge, education, and life experiences among his fans through the Telegram channel. The laughable thoughts and quotes by the founder no the channel is helping fans to cope up with their aggression and stress on a day-to-day basis. According to the founder, the consistent endeavor of the channel is making it more successful. We do not doubt that the future of the channel is very bright.

The idea behind such a channel was to help people get rid of depression as well as instill positivity, hope, and enthusiasm. The messages connect with people of every age and gender in Indian society. Anyone who can read basic Hindi or English can join the channel and even relate to Sunil’s Shayari, poems, and picture messages. Last year, the channel achieved a view count of 127 million in 2019.

Sunil's endeavors in various aspects of life, people and situations have helped many people over the years. He receives an abundance of personal messages from his subscribers, fans and family members for putting his efforts to help the Indian community and society overcome traditional challenges, logic, and thoughts. His relentless efforts towards his telegram channel, SS Motivation is also helping him to earn lakhs of rupees every month. Therefore, Sunil believes that people should learn about growth perspective from his own channel SS Motivation and thereafter, open up their own channels. If their channel becomes a success, then they can even become a sensation next to Sunil Yadav SS

Sunil’s full name is Sunil Kumar Yadav. His grandparents are Ramkunwar Yadav, Kalawati Devi. His height is 1.65 meters.

Sunil ydv SS wons the Most Popular Motivation Channel Award by India book of record for his telegram channel.

Sunil ydv SS is not just a paramount of success in the Telegram channel industry but also a great author. He created SS Motivation not long ago, and it now has more than 2 lakh and 17 thousand followers. A few of his posts, Shayari, and poems on the Telegram channel SS Motivation received 20,000 to 25,000 shares in 2019. He even won the Bravo International Book of World Records and the India Book of Records award for two distinct categories.

