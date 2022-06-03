New Delhi: The State Bank of India has mourned the death of SBI branch manager Vijay Kumar posted in Jammu and Kashmir. Vijay Kumar was the branch manager with Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EBD), a Srinagar-headquartered Regional Rural Bank sponsored by the SBI in J&K`s Kulgam. Kumar shot dead by militants at Areah Mohanpora village in Kulgam on Thursday morning. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Vijay Kumar, who belonged to Rajasthan, was just 29 years old and had joined EDB in March 2019.

Grieving his death, SBI in a statement said, "Vijay Kumar was one of many such bankers hailing from different parts of the country, who are working in the Kashmir Valley and other difficult places to ensure delivery of uninterrupted banking services to the public."

"SBI, as the sponsor of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, remains committed to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees, including those posted in the Valley. The EDB shall ensure that the bereaved family is provided with necessary support – financial and otherwise – on priority," SBI added.