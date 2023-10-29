State Bank Of India Ropes In Veteran Cricketer MS Dhoni As Brand Ambassador

New Delhi: India’s largest bank State Bank of India has roped in veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a brand ambassador. He will be pivoted for various marketing and promotional campaigns of the public lender during the deal.

Announcing the big deal with Indian former cricket captain, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara in a statement said: “His remarkable capacity to maintain composure in stressful situations and his renowned ability for clear thinking and rapid decision-making under duress make him the ideal choice that resonates with SBI to connec with its customers and stakeholders acoss the country.

“Dhoni’s association with SBI as a satisfied customer makes him a perfect embodiment of our brand’s ethos. With the partnership, we aim to reinforce our commitment to serving the nation and our customers with trust, integrity, and unwavering dedication,” added Dinesh Khara.

Dhoni has been the brand ambassador of various brands earlier such as Dream 11. MS Dhoni is a famous cricket player who is widely recognised in the country. Under his captaincy, India won the Men’s cricket world cup in 2011 after a gap of around 30 years and T20 world cup trophy in 2007 and first time championship trophy in 2013.