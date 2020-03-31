Steel sector contributes Rs 500 crore in PM-CARES Fund to fight against coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic

New Delhi: In India's battle against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, steel companies have come ahead to donate Rs 500 crore in the PM-CARES Fund. The sector, which also termed as the base of the country's economy, has taken a lead role in the contribution to relief operations in this hour of crisis.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday (March 31) informed about the donation of Rs 500 crore by the steel sector to the PM-CARES Fund. Pradhan said the contribution made by the steel sector in this challenging time will help in tackling the coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic.

The Union Minister took to social media to inform and tweeted, "Steel companies, both in public and private sector together have pledged contribution of more than Rs 500 crores by way of one day salary, CSR and other funds towards #PMCARES fund in wake of India's fight against the #COVID-19 pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona"

He further tweeted, "Employees of Ministry of Steel and its CPSEs are contributing one day salary amounting to Rs 14 crores to the #PMCARES fund to support India’s fight against #COVID19 virus. #IndiaFightsCorona"

The companies which made a major contribution to the PM-CARES Fund are Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Rs 30 crore, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Rs 5 crore, NMDC Rs 150 crore, MOIL Rs 45 crore, MECON Rs 5 crore, KIOCL 10 crore, MSTC 5 crore, FSNL Rs 5 crore.

These companies have also deposited their unspent CSR fund of Rs 17.55 crores for the financial year 2019-20, to the PM-CARES Fund for relief work.

Notably, State-owned steel maker SAIL on Tuesday announced a Rs 30 crore financial assistance to fight the coronavirus outbreak. "SAIL has joined hands with the nation in its fight against the coronavirus disease by contributing Rs 30 crore to PM-CARES Fund. This is a humble contribution from the company and its employees in the fight against the coronavirus emergency. We stand committed to dedicate ourselves in the service of the nation in every possible way," SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said in a statement.

He also said that along with this, the company also scaled up and mobilised various health services in coordination with local authorities of respective state governments for fighting this medical emergency situation.

SAIL's employees have also come forward and contributed one-day salary amounting to about Rs 9 crore to the PM-CARES, he said.

SAIL has also provided medical facilities including 83 ICU beds, 27 ventilators, 592 quarantine beds, 330 isolation beds besides arranging sanitisers and PPEs like masks at its hospitals and at workplaces at its plants and units in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha, the statement added.