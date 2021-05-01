Stepping up against COVID-19, THIS company is donating Rs 65 crore for 2000 beds in India

Mastercard is donating $8.9 million (roughly Rs 64 crore) to help India in its fight against Covid-19. The leading global payments company is donating funds to American India Foundation (AIF), a New York-based non-profit body.

Overall, the grant is expected to help 2.5 million Indians get quality healthcare services. "This is AIF's largest-ever gift, and these funds will be used to procure and place portable hospitals in areas of greatest need across the country," the AIF said.

American India Foundation will also use the funds to set up 2,000 portable beds in India. Currently, the second wave of Covid-19 has gripped India, with thousands of patients gasping for medical grade oxygen across the country.

"Mastercard has granted an incredible USD 8.9 million to the AIF COVID-19 Response, to install 2,000 portable beds in India, addressing the immediate healthcare needs of the nation," the AIF announced.

All the beds will be equipped with a ventilator, medical equipment, and other supplies. Each unit can easily be de-constructed or re-purposed as extra space for various community needs, such as extra classrooms.

In the fight against Covid-19, several Indian and global firms have announced grants to provide oxygen to hospitals in the country or improve the medical infrastructure. Previously, Tata Steel, Reliance, BHEL, among many companies, have announced that they are sharing oxygen to hospital from their factories. Meanwhile, a few companies are making monetary donations to fuel the battle against Covid-19.

