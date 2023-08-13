Steve Jobs’ 1985 Interview Explaining Why Leadership Roles Be Filled With Contributors, Not Professional Manager Goes Viral – Watch

New Delhi: An old video interview featuring Apple's co-founder, Steve Jobs, is making waves online. In the video, which dates back to 1985, Jobs discusses why he believed leadership roles should be filled by exceptional individual contributors rather than professional managers. This perspective was shared during a crucial phase when Apple was evolving into a major corporation.

Steve said in the video that the best managers are “great individual contributors who never ever want to be a manager but they decide they have to be a manger because no one is going to be able to do as good a job as them”.

He further said that the best managers knew how to do the work and managed the team to get it done.



In 1976, Steve Jobs co-founded Apple with his friends Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne in Cupertino, California. They started by building the Apple I computer in Jobs' garage. This marked the beginning of a journey that would change the tech world.

Apple's early products, like the Apple II and Macintosh, brought computers to regular people, not just experts. But conflicts led to Jobs leaving in 1985. He returned in 1997 and brought fresh ideas. The iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad became iconic, making Apple a global powerhouse. Steve Jobs' legacy lives on in these innovations.