New Delhi: In the realm of social media, a hairstylist's unconventional experiment with Ujala bleached hair has ignited a frenzy of color-themed excitement. The viral video showcasing this unique technique has captivated audiences online, leading to an outpouring of reactions from unexpected quarters, including delivery apps Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

In a viral video shared by stylist Rahul Kalshetty, he explains that he conducted the experiment in response to public demand. He then proceeded to apply Ujala, a liquid fabric enhancer known for whitening clothes, onto a client's bleached yellowish hair.

Color therapy suggests that blue is the direct contrast to yellow and yellowish-orange hues. Utilizing blue can effectively counterbalance hair that appears too yellow or orange. However, employing a liquid fabric enhancer for this purpose is unconventional and potentially hazardous.

Remarkably, the unconventional method appeared to yield positive results. Following the hair wash, Kalshetty's client's hair appeared noticeably whiter with hints of blue. However, Kalshetty did not address whether the use of Ujala had any impact on the hair's quality.

The video elicited vibrant reactions.

"So this is why we are getting so many Ujala orders," Blinkit commented, garnering over 17,000 likes. Swiggy Instamart cleverly punned on "hair," writing, "Tujhse naraz nahi zindagi hairan hoon mai," which received more than 18,000 likes.

One individual commented, "One word: why?" Another remarked, "Weirdly it looks kinda good." A third person posted, "Who gave you a license?"

Prior to applying Ujala on his clients' hair, Kalshetty tested it on his own hair first. Among his various experiments with neutralizers, the hairstylist mentioned that he and his team had previously used blue ballpoint pen ink on bleached hair.