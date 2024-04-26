Success Story: Who Are Billionaire Siblings Firoz And Zahan Mistry? Know Their Tata Relation And Massive Net Worth

New Delhi: Firoz and Zahan Mistry, sons of the late former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, are the world’s youngest billionaires, boasting a combined net worth of $9.8 billion ($4.9 billion each), as per a Forbes report.

Firoz And Zahan Mistry’s Staggering Wealth

The Mistry brothers have ascended to the top of Forbes’ list of the wealthiest individuals under 30 with each inheriting $4.9 billion from their father Cyrus Mistry who died in a car accident in 2022. According to the latest Forbes Billionaires List for 2024, the top 25 youngest billionaires globally are all aged 33 or younger.

The dynamic Mistry brother’s staggering wealth, totaling $9.8 billion stems primarily from their inheritance, including a sizable chunk of their family’s 18.4% stake in Tata Sons.

Firoz Mistry, aged 27, pursued his studies at the University of Warwick, and Zahan Mistry, aged 25, completed his education at Yale University. The billionaire brothers hold Irish citizenship but reside in Mumbai, aligning with the core of the family's business operations.

Firoz And Zahan Mistry’s Tata Connection

Cyrus Mistry, the father of Firoz and Zahan Mistry, was the former chairman of Tata Sons, a pivotal entity in the Tata conglomerate. The family has an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, contributing to its annual revenue of $150 billion.



Firoz And Zahan Mistry’s Shapoorji Pallonji Group Connection

Firoz Mistry holds a 25% stake in the renowned Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a prominent construction conglomerate chaired by his uncle, Shapoor Mistry. Additionally, he actively oversees Afcons Infrastructure, engineering and construction firm under the group’s umbrella.

Zahan Mistry also holds a 25% stake in the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.