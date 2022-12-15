Sudha Murty dancing her heart out with Shreya Ghoshal at Infosys at 40 event will win your heart --Watch video

New Delhi: Indian educator, author and philanthropist and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty seem to have had a great time during the recently held Infosys at 40 event at its Bengaluru headquarters in Electronics City on Wednesday.



She is sharing the frame with melody queen Shreya Ghoshal some other people in what looks like a very cozy corner when everyone start singing "Barso re megha megha" song from the movie Guru. A happy Sudha Murty joins the group singing and shaking their legs to the famous bollywood song that had featured Aishwarya Rai. It is when Shreya Ghoshal comes forward and asks someone to take a video.



Sudha Murty's gleeful dance moves are bound to win your heart. Have a look

Meanwhile, as IT major Infosys commemorated its four decades of existence, its founders reminisced about the company's journey at its Bengaluru headquarters. N R Narayana Murthy, Nandan M Nilekani, S Gopalakrishnan, S D Shibulal and K Dinesh took a trip down memory lane at its campus in Bangalore.

Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy cleaned the bathroom for his roommates after he took a bath at 4.30 a.m., and took out a aching tooth himself to prepare and deliver a presentation, while CEO and MD S.D. Shibulal stayed back at office for more than two days and used the office bathroom to take a bath.

"I am the last of the jokers left," quipped Nilekani, the non-executive Chairman of the NASDAQ-listed IT company headquartered here.