SUDHA MURTY

Sudha Murty Nominated To Rajya Sabha By President Droupadi Murmu On Women's Day

PM Narendra Modi, expressing his happiness on Sudha Murty's nomination to Rajya Sabha, praised the latter for her contribution to social work, philanthropy and education.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian educator, author and philanthropist and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty has been nominated by President Droupadi Murmu to Rajya Sabha on Women's Day.

PM Narendra Modi, expressing his elation on Murty's nomination to the upper house praised the latter for her contribution to social work, philanthropy and education.

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure," PM Modi wrote.

In October last year, Sudha Murty became the first woman to get Global Indian Award. was conferred with the Global Indian Award by the Canada India Foundation at the biggest Indo-Canadian gala in Toronto. The Global Indian Award, which is worth $50,000, is given each year to a prominent Indian who has made a major mark in his or her chosen field.

She donated the award money to The Field Institute (University of Toronto) which is internationally renowned for strengthening collaboration, innovation, and learning in mathematics and across a broad range of disciplines. 

