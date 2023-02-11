topStoriesenglish2572139
NewsBusinessCompanies
SUNPHARMA

Sun Pharma Recalls Over 34k Bottles of Generic Drug in US due to Manufacturing Issues

The Mumbai-based drug major had produced the lot at its Halol-based manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The affected lot was later distributed in the market by its US-based unit. 

Last Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 01:53 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Sun Pharma Recalls Over 34k Bottles of Generic Drug in US due to Manufacturing Issues

New Delhi: Drug major Sun Pharma is recalling over 34,000 bottles of a generic medication, used to treat high blood pressure, in the US market due to failed dissolution testing. As per the US Food and Drug Administration's Enforcement Report, the US-based arm of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling lots of Diltiazem Hydrochloride extended-release capsules which are used to treat angina, high blood pressure and some types of irregular heartbeats.

Princeton (New Jersey) based Sun Pharmaceutical Inc is recalling the affected lot due to "Failed Impurity (Deacetyl Diltiazem Hydrochloride) specification during stability testing and failed dissolution testing at FDA laboratory."

The Mumbai-based drug major had produced the lot at its Halol-based manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The affected lot was later distributed in the market by its US-based unit. The company initiated the Class II nationwide recall (US) on January 13 this year.

As per USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway