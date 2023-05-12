Suniel Shetty Ventures Into Food Tech With The Launch Of 'Waayu' App

New Delhi: Veteran actor Suniel Shetty has been named the official brand ambassador of a new food tech startup called 'Waayu'. The Mumbai-based startup, co-founded by Anirudha Kotgire and Mandar Lande of Destek HORECA, aims to provide affordable and timely food delivery services to customers, with a focus on Mumbai. The app is aiming to compete with established players such as Zomato and Swiggy in the metropolitan area.

In a LinkedIn post, Mandar Lande announced Shetty's appointment as the brand ambassador, saying, "We are excited and so happy to share with you all that actor and entrepreneur, basically the man who actually needs no introduction, none other than Mr. Suniel Shetty is our official brand ambassador of the WAAYU app!!!"

How To Use Waayu

You just need to sign up for the app before you start using it.

Then search for you favourite iconic restaurant in the list of 1500+ ones and place order.

Waayu is offering restaurants the opportunity to rope in on the platform with zero-commission charge promise.

Tough Competition In Food Delivery Segment

Food delivery industry hasn’t been much profitable so far. Old and deeply established players Zomato and Swiggy are struggling to become profitable or at least decrease the gap of spending and earning. In that scenario, it is going tough for new delivery app Waayu to compete against Zomato and Swiggy.