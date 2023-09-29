Sweeping Up Success: Invest Rs 60K And Earn Nearly Rs 5 Lakh, Check This Business Idea

New Delhi: In your entrepreneurship dream to start a manufacturing unit, one such opportunity lies in broom manufacturing —a business that you can start with minimal investment.

Brooms or Jhadu or Phool Jhadu are an everyday household necessity. Brooms are distributed across different districts and are readily available in Super Bazars, Kirana Shops, and various outlets. The economic dynamics are calculated based on average costs, with some regional variations that can be adjusted as needed to maximize profits says KVIC.

According to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Project Profile For Gramodyog Rojgar Yojana, the Broom Making Unit will have the following cost

Cost of Broom Making Project : Rs 5.88 lakh

Land Rented/Owned

Building & Civil Work (1200 Sq Ft): Rs 2 lakh

Plant & Machinery: Rs 1.50 lakh

Furniture & Fixtures: Rs 45,000

Pre-operative Expenses - Working Capital Requirement: Rs 1.93 lakh

Total: Rs 5.88 lakh

MEANS OF FINANCE For Broom Making Project

Own Contribution @10%: Rs 59,000

Term Loan: Rs 3.56 lakh

Workign Capital Finance: Rs 1.74 lakh

Total: Rs 5.88

According to the KVIC project report, you can expect a projected sales of Rs 23.94 lakh, Rs 28.62 lakh, Rs 30.51 lakh, Rs 32.31 lakh, and Rs 32.40 lakh, in Ist Year, IInd Year, IIrd, Year, IVth Year And Vth year respectively.

KVIC has also suggested a net profit of Rs 4.19 lakh, Rs 5.07 lakh, Rs 5.36 lakh, Rs 5.57 lakh, Rs 4.91 lakh in Ist Year, IInd Year, IIrd, Year, IVth Year And Vth year respectively.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type as mentioned by KVIC previous estimates. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)