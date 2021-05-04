Swiggy announces 4-day work week for employees in May

New Delhi: As Covid-19 infection cases are surging rapidly in India, food delivery platform Swiggy has announced plans to move to a four-day work week for the month of May.

"As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the Covid cases escalating, we want to offer a four-day work week to all of you. Please decide the four days that each of you would work and utilise the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends," Girish Menon, Head of HR at Swiggy, wrote in an internal mail to employees dated May 1.

"As many of you are aware, we have put together a Covid task force and we can definitely do more with more hands on the deck. Hence, if any of you would like to volunteer and actively help on the break day, you`re welcome," Menon added.

Additionally, Swiggy has also set up a pandemic support mechanism, and an emergency support team to assist employees during this crisis. This includes a Covid-19 support infrastructure that helps employees access hospital beds, ICUs, plasma and oxygen cylinders, ambulance support, and other emergency services through Swiggy`s network of partners, volunteers and healthcare providers; online doctor consultation and medical support for employees who are recovering under home quarantine, home isolation/quarantine care coverage and reimbursements for all employees, among several others.

Live TV

#mute