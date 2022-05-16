Swiggy explains why Monday is called Somwar in Hindi

New Delhi: It doesn't matter where you work or how great your job is; when Monday rolls around, we all channel our inner Garfield. When the cartoon cat declared, "I loathe Mondays," he was speaking the truth. Swiggy now has the perfect answer for why we despise Mondays.

Swiggy went off on Mondays in a Twitter post, and we're entirely on board with his reasoning. "Monday is nicknamed somwar in Hindi because it feels like you're going to war," said the tweet.

If you're typing on your laptop right now, trying to fulfill that deadline, this tweet will make you remark, "So true!"

The post is quickly gaining a large number of likes and responses. Netizens had a lot to say about Mondays, from sharing other word puns to outright trashing the premise of the dreaded day.