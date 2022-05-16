हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
swiggy

Swiggy explains why Monday is called Somwar in Hindi

The post is quickly gaining a large number of likes and responses.

Swiggy explains why Monday is called Somwar in Hindi

New Delhi: It doesn't matter where you work or how great your job is; when Monday rolls around, we all channel our inner Garfield. When the cartoon cat declared, "I loathe Mondays," he was speaking the truth. Swiggy now has the perfect answer for why we despise Mondays.

Swiggy went off on Mondays in a Twitter post, and we're entirely on board with his reasoning. "Monday is nicknamed somwar in Hindi because it feels like you're going to war," said the tweet.

If you're typing on your laptop right now, trying to fulfill that deadline, this tweet will make you remark, "So true!"

The post is quickly gaining a large number of likes and responses. Netizens had a lot to say about Mondays, from sharing other word puns to outright trashing the premise of the dreaded day.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
swiggyMondaySwiggy tweetSwiggy postMondays
Next
Story

Shark Tank India: Sippline founder subtly hits back at Ashneer Grover -- Watch

Must Watch

PT8M43S

Lawyer Vishu Jain has claimed that a Shivling of 8 meters diameter has been found