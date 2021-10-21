Swiggy introduces no-questions-asked, two-day paid monthly off for female delivery partners

New Delhi: Swiggy has introduced a two-day paid monthly period time-off policy for its female delivery partners, in a bid to encourage more women workers to join the company as a delivery partner. Women delivery partners taking the time-off will receive a minimum earnings guarantee, the food delivery giant said.

Swiggy said in a blog post that the company had onboarded its first female delivery partner way back in Pune in 2016. Since then, the food delivery has been striving to build inclusivity and diversity across the platform with a commitment towards increasing the number of women delivery partners in its delivery fleet.

"To bring about necessary changes, we ensure to stay cognizant of the challenges our women delivery partners face, especially with respect to access and safety. Creating an environment that encourages women to consider delivering with Swiggy is a priority, and here are some of our recent efforts in that direction," it added.

Currently, Swiggy has more than 200,000 delivery partners across the country, of which about 1,000 are women delivery partners. These 1000 female delivery partners will be able to benefit from Swiggy’s recently launched initiative.

Swiggy said that discomfort from being out and about on the road while menstruating is probably one of the most underreported reasons why many women don't consider delivery to be a viable gig. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission DA hike: Here’s how much salary you will get after 3% increase

"To support them through any menstruation-related challenges, we've introduced a no-questions-asked, two-day paid monthly period time-off policy for all our regular female delivery partners. This industry-first initiative gives our female DEs the option to voluntarily take time off during their menstrual cycle and be eligible for a minimum earnings guarantee during that time," it added. Also Read: India poised to become $5 trillion economy by 2024-25: Hardeep Singh Puri