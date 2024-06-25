Swiggy, Zomato Quietly Reduce Free Delivery Radius For Gold Customers, Netizens Show Displeasure On Social Media

New Delhi: Social media has been flooded with customer reviews of the new Swiggy and Zomato policy on reducing free delivery distance radius for their premium members.



The online food delivery platforms have very quietly taken the decision on the new delivery radius policy. Several people have taken to social media platforms to vent out their anger on the above.

Zomato has reduced its Gold free delivery range up to just 7 kms???



This is pure nonsense.



Nearby restaurants themselves do a free delivery why would I pay for gold then?

I hope Swiggy doesn't copy this and reduce their 10km mark to 7km now. pic.twitter.com/miBan28yjy June 23, 2024

Bruh the Zomato gold is just bull.



If i am indeed paying for gold, why do i gotta order nly within 7km?



Also if i gotta buy chai, it ain't eligible for free delivery cuz no self respecting indian will buy chai for 199 rs _____ — Hemandh_S (@Damascus_Katana) June 23, 2024

hey @zomato, i have bought zomato gold because you have free delivery on 10 km distances, so how can you change policy to free upto 7 km only WHILE MY CURRENT PLAN IS ON? how is this fair to any consumer? not buying zomato gold anymore after current period ends, fuck off — #1990sBollywoodBracket, see pinned (@MrNarci) June 23, 2024

#Swiggy is quick to tweak its membership benefits after #Zomato's move.



Now free delivery above 199 (_149 earlier) on all restaurants within 7km (10 km earlier) same as Zomato. pic.twitter.com/siCIf38pX1 June 15, 2024

Zomato and Swiggy have reduced free delivery radius from 10km to 7km! That's outrageous. Why is no one talking about this? — Sushant Bansal (@sushantbnsl) June 22, 2024

zomato gold reduced their free delivery from 10kms to 7kms pic.twitter.com/aExzkBfPkM — madhu (@sheilasjawani) June 22, 2024

Zomato Gold membership gives free delivery to customers at all restaurants under 7kms on orders above Rs 199, while customers can emjoy upto 30 percent extra off above all existing offers at 20,000 and more partner restaurants across India, says the company's gold membership page.

Swiggy One membership too offers free delivery to customers from restaurants under 7km radius on orders above Rs 199 while customers can avail 30 percent extra discount on select restaurants. The membership also allows unlimited free Swiggy Instamart delivery for orders over Rs 99 and a 10 percent instant discount on Genie’s delivery fee