Swiggy, Zomato Quietly Reduce Free Delivery Radius For Gold Customers, Netizens Show Displeasure On Social Media

Both the online food delivery platforms --Zomato and Swiggy -- have made changes in its premium membership perks.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Social media has been flooded with customer reviews of the new Swiggy and Zomato policy on reducing free delivery distance radius for their premium members.

The online food delivery platforms have very quietly taken the decision on the new delivery radius policy. Several people have taken to social media platforms to vent out their anger on the above.

Zomato Gold membership gives free delivery to customers at all restaurants under 7kms on orders above Rs 199, while customers can emjoy upto 30 percent extra off above all existing offers at 20,000 and more partner restaurants across India, says the company's gold membership page.

Swiggy One membership too offers free delivery to customers from restaurants under 7km radius on orders above Rs 199 while customers can avail 30 percent extra discount on select restaurants. The membership also allows unlimited free Swiggy Instamart delivery for orders over Rs 99 and a 10 percent instant discount on Genie’s delivery fee

