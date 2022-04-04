हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zomato

Swiggy, Zomato's conduct needs investigation, says CCI

CCI has requested its director general to conduct a thorough investigation into the claims and provide a report within two months.

Swiggy, Zomato&#039;s conduct needs investigation, says CCI

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) launched a probe into the behaviour of food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato, which are accused of delaying payments, imposing one-sided terms, and charging high commissions.

According to the fair trade regulator, there is a prima facie case for certain actions of Zomato and Swiggy.

CCI has requested its director general to conduct a thorough investigation into the claims and provide a report within two months.

"The Commission believes that there is a prima facie case with respect to some of Zomato and Swiggy activity, which necessitates an inquiry by the Director General (DG) to assess if the platforms' conduct has resulted in a violation of the requirements," the antitrust authority stated.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which represents over 50,000 restaurant operators across the country, filed the complaint that led to the order.

In July of last year, the association filed a complaint with the antitrust commission, alleging data masking, deep discounting, and platform neutrality violations against Zomato and Swiggy.

"The magnitude of Zomato and Swiggy's anti-competitive activities have expanded manifold throughout the (Covid-19) pandemic, and despite multiple contacts with them, these deep-pocketed marketplace platforms are not interested in addressing restaurant concerns," it had alleged.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ZomatoswiggyCCICompetition Commission of IndiaZomato Payments
Next
Story

HDFC Bank to merge with HDFC Ltd, shares rally 10%

Must Watch

PT17M36S

Pakistan Constitutional Crisis: Opposition wanted elections, why are they running now - Imran Khan