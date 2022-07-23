New Delhi: An American candy retailer is offering CAD 100,000 annually (approximately Rs 62 lakh or a little bit over $77,430) to fill a unique position: Chief Candy Officer (CCO). The largest online candy retailer in North America, Candy Funhouse, is allowing anyone who is five years of age or older to apply for the unique position. The CCO's duties will include tasting candies.

Being the company's head taste-tester, the lucky individual will lead a team of "Candyologists". The hiree will also have to run candy board meetings, according to the job posting. But most importantly, he or she has to have a genuine passion for candy. (ALSO READ: Apoorva Mehta, Instacart's Indian-origin founder, steps down from online grocery delivery company)

Explaining why the company is allowing anyone aged five or above for the position, CEO of Candy Funhouse, Jamal Hejazi, told Entrepreneur that “the love for candy is bound by no age." (ALSO READ: Woman claims she was fired for not letting man talk over her; Twitterati showers support)

"We are looking for a leader that can contribute to our wildest candy imaginations. Two key attributes that we are looking for are creativity and being bold," Hejazi told the media publication.

Although unconventional, the role relates to the brand's overall ethos, which is dedicated to generating and carrying out the most imaginative ideas imaginable, Hejazi reportedly said.

How to Apply for Chief Candy Officer Job?

Anyone from North America interested in the job role is encouraged to submit an application on the company website by August 31. The official company’s job wesbite is https://candyfunhouse.ca/pages/careers. A parent can also apply on behalf of their child.

The role is potentially totally remote, with the option of working at one of Candy Funhouse's headquarters in either Toronto or Newark, New Jersey.

“Hiring: CHIEF CANDY OFFICER! Are you passionate about CANDY, POP CULTURE and FUN? Get paid 6 figures to lead our Candyologists! Job is open to ages 5+, you can even apply on behalf of your kid!,” the company said in its job advertisement on Instagram.