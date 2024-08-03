Advertisement
Tata Electronics Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony Of Rs 27,000 Crore Chip Plant In Assam

In March this year, PM Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat and a Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad. 

|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 02:16 PM IST|Source: IANS
Tata Electronics Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony Of Rs 27,000 Crore Chip Plant In Assam

New Delhi: In a fillip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India a global semiconductor manufacturing hub, Tata Electronics on Saturday held the ground-breaking ceremony of its chip assembly and testing unit at Jagiroad in Morigaon district, Assam.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and N. Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons' Chairman.
Touted as Northeast India's largest investment project, the Rs 27,000 crore Tata semiconductor plant is likely to generate over 27,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

The first phase of the plant is set to be operational by mid-2025. In March this year, PM Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat and a Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad.

The Rs 91,000 crore chip fabrication plant at Dholera will generate over 20,000 skilled jobs in the region. The Centre in February approved three semiconductor plants - two in Gujarat and one in Assam - for about Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

