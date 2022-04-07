New Delhi: Tata Group, on Thursday (April 7) launched the much-awaited Tata Neu super app. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a post, said that Tata Neu combines the traditional consumer-first approach of the group with the modern ethos of technology.

"It is a Neu day today! Tata Digital, the youngest member of the Tata family, brings you Tata Neu today," he wrote on LinkedIn, adding, "Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata."

But what is this Tata Neu app and how will it take on rival super apps? Here’s all your need to know:

1. Tata Neu is a one-stop platform that aims to offer various services, from grocery delivery to airline tickets, from hotel booking to medicine delivery, on a single user-friendly app.

2. Tata Neu will rival the likes of Amazon and Flipkart. The app can also give Paytm and PhonePe, among other super apps, a run for their money.

3. Customers will be able to buy the products and services offered by several Tata Group-owned or related brands on the Tata Neu app.

4. Brands such as Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, and Westside are now live on the Tata Neu platform, Chandrasekaran said.

5. Tata Group will add the products and services of Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, and Tata Motors to the app soon.

6. In the past few months, Tata Group has acquired several companies such as BigBasket and 1MG, among others. Such platforms are expected to play a big role in Tata Neu’s growth.

7. With the Tata Neu app, Tata Group is aiming to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier. “The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience," Chandrasekaran said.

8. Tata Neu is the first super app from an Indian conglomerate.

9. Tata Group is reportedly planning to make an 'interim investment' worth around $500 million in Tata Digital for the growth of its newly launched super app. Also Read: Tere bhai ne sara paisa chura liya: BharatPe CEO tells Ashneer Grover’s sister amid delay in salaries

10. Tata Digital claims to have a user base of more than 400 million across its digital verticals. The company is likely to bring all its customers on one single platform, Tata Neu. Also Read: GatiShakti, PLI scheme to offset global headwind, boost growth: Finmin report

