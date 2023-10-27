trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680719
Tata Group Set To Become First Indian iPhone Manufacturer For Domestic & International Market

Wistron's board of directors has granted approval for its subsidiaries, SMS InfoComm (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Wistron Hong Kong Limited, to sign the Share Purchase Agreement with Tata Technologies Private Limited (TEPL) for the sale of its 100% indirect stake in Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) Private Limited (WMMI). 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
File Photo

New Delhi: Tata companies are expected to produce India's first homemade iPhones for both the domestic and global markets, as announced by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the X post.

The deal is worth Rs 1,000 crores and has been signed between them.

Congratulating the Tata team for taking over Wistron's operations, the company that was earlier in charge of producing iPhones, Rajeev said: 'The Ministry of Electronics, Information, and Technology stands fully in support of the growth of Global Indian Electronics companies. These companies will, in turn, support global electronic brands that want to make India their trusted manufacturing and talent partner and help realize the Prime Minister's goal of making India a global electronic power.

Earlier, Apple announced to produce iPhones 15 in India in order to promote Make-In-India and production-linked incentive.  

