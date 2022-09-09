Tata Group to make iPhones in India? Company in talks with Apple Supplier Wistron

New Delhi: According to reports, Apple intends to manufacture the iPhone 14 in India within the next two months. To reduce its reliance on China as the primary manufacturer of iPhones worldwide, Apple will collaborate with suppliers to produce its new iPhone in India much sooner than usual. Apple has a few Indian partners, including Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, who manufacture several iPhones for the company. The Tata Group, a major Indian conglomerate, appears to be planning to manufacture the Apple iPhone in India soon.

According to a new Bloomberg report, the Tata Group is in discussions with Taiwanese supplier Wistron, one of Apple's key suppliers. According to the report, Tata is in discussions with Wistron to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture plant and assemble the iPhone.

In India, the Tata Group is a well-known and trusted brand. The company manufactures salt, automobiles, electric vehicles, and even software. Tata’s subsidiary Infiniti Retail also owns Croma, a leading retail chain of consumer electronics items. If Tata begins manufacturing the iPhone in India, the company will establish itself as a new force in technology manufacturing. Tata may also be the first Indian company to manufacture the iPhone in India. Not only would this benefit the company, but it would also benefit India, as the country is encouraging global companies to manufacture in India and export to other countries.

According to the report, the company intends to leverage Wistron's expertise in product development, supply chain, and assembly. The deal's structure and details, such as shareholdings, have yet to be finalised. Tata may purchase some equity in Wistron's India operations. Alternatively, Tata could also set up a new assembly plant. There is also the possibility that the company will be interested in both options. It is unclear whether Apple is aware of the Tata Group's discussions with Wistron, as the company has stringent quality control measures in place for its product assembly.

Apple has been looking for alternative manufacturing locations in order to reduce its reliance on China, where manufacturing hubs have suffered as a result of frequent lockdowns. According to reports, Apple is working with its Indian suppliers to manufacture the iPhone 14 in the country within the next 2-3 months.