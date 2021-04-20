Tata Steel supplying up to 300 tonnes oxygen daily to hospitals in Jharkhand and other states

New Delhi: In trying times such as the present owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tata Steel is supplying up to 300 tonnes of medical oxygen every day to hospitals across Jharkhand and other states.

The company is providing liquid medical oxygen which is crucial in the treatment of the patients infected by the virus.

“Medical oxygen is critical to the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Responding to the National urgency, we're supplying 200-300 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen daily to various State governments & hospitals. We are in this fight together & will surely win it!” Tata Steel said a statement on Twitter.

The company's CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran said that apart from Jharkhand, the company is supplying oxygen to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal as well.

“We are supplying 200-300 tonnes of oxygen per day to hospitals in and across Jharkhand, as well as we have started supply to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha from our plant. Some is going to West Bengal through Centre's coordination,” Narendran said at a virtual session of the 6th National Leadership Conclave organised by the All India Management Association (AIMA).

India registered 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed on Tuesday morning.

On steel prices, Narendran said it will remain higher and may be higher than what prices were in the last decade.

While hot-rolled coil (HRC) in India is trading at around Rs 58,000 per tonne in April, the international steel prices are hovering around USD 735-740 per tonne since April 1, 2021.

Both domestic, as well as international prices, are 50 per cent higher compared to a year-ago period.

"We should not get over-excited with steel prices of today...We expect steel prices over the next decade to be higher than the steel prices in the last decade and I do believe the steel prices in the next decade will be higher than what was in the last decade," he said.

