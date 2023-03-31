Tech Billionaire Elon Musk Pips Barack Obama To Become Most-Followed Person On Twitter

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter chief Elon Musk has become the most followed figure on Twitter, surpassing former US-President Barack Obama. His total followers amass to 133.1M followers now, which is 100 k more than Barack Obama. The Chief Twit on Thursday dethroned former US President Barack Obama as the most followed person on Twitter. Since the takover of the microblogging platform, he has been tweeting every day on wide-ranging topics that are up in the trend.

Musk reached the 100 million followers-mark in June last year and since then, there has been a meteoric rise in his popularity. Top celebrities like Justin Bieber with over 113 million Twitter followers and Katy Perry with over 108 million followers are at the third and fourth most-followed spots, respectively. While Obama hardly tweets, especially promoting a key social cause or highlighting his work as the US President, Musk keeps tweeting left, right and centre on nearly all the topics that trend in the world.



This meant the only people able to see the billionaire`s tweets were his followers and no one was able to retweet Musk`s tweets either. It came amid complaints from users that their tweets were not being seen by as many people as they used to. Musk later removed the private setting from his account.