Digital Marketing

Technology will change digital marketing’s face, says Santosh Sapkota

Almost all major social media networks, from Instagram to Facebook to YouTube to SnapChat to WhatsApp to Twitter, allow video marketing in some form or another

Most organisations, big or little, old or new, financially secure or stressed, functioning locally, nationally, or even globally, have adopted digital marketing as a way of life. This includes the start-ups as well.

While content marketing, complete with SEO strategies, blogging, personalised emails, pay-per-click, mobile marketing, influencer marketing, and other overlapping features and functionalities, have all been popular tools in a marketer's digital toolkit, social media marketing, in particular, has proven to be a great leveller for startups and small businesses. The sheer 'viral' nature of the medium may take a small business from obscurity to unfathomable fame in no time, allowing them to compete with established huge brands.

This is due to a variety of factors. If a picture is worth a thousand words, it's no exaggeration to argue that a moving picture or video is worth a million!

According to Santosh Sapkota of SS Digital Technocare, having a decent online presence has become more than a need as we move into a technology-dependent world. People trust social media more than they trust the individual. Furthermore, digital marketing is crucial in the commercial world.

Santosh

Traditional marketing is a tool for expanding your audience and promoting yourself. Being a known songwriter and singer,  Santosh Sapkota claims that the digital parts of marketing have made marketing easier. It is less expensive and has a greater impact than traditional approaches. Digital marketing, he claims, is the most effective and cost-effective way for small enterprises and people to promote themselves.

 

