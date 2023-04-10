topStoriesenglish2593360
NewsBusinessCompanies
TEMASEK

Temasek To Acquire Additional 41% Stake In Manipal Health Enterprises For Rs 16,300 Crore

Temasek will buy the stake from private equity firm TPG as well as Manipal founder Ranjan Pai's family, the companies said in a joint statement.

Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 02:37 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Temasek To Acquire Additional 41% Stake In Manipal Health Enterprises For Rs 16,300 Crore

New Delhi: Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund Temasek will acquire an additional 41 per cent stake in Manipal Health Enterprises for over Rs 16,300 crore (USD 2 billion), boosting its stake in one of India's largest hospital chains to 59 per cent.

Temasek will buy the stake from private equity firm TPG as well as Manipal founder Ranjan Pai's family, the companies said in a joint statement.

They did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Sources, however, said Temasek stake buyout would be for over Rs 16,300 crore valuing Manipal Health Enterprises (MHE) at around Rs 40,000 crore, making it the largest deal in the Indian healthcare sector.

Temasek, which already has an 11 per cent stake in Manipal, will increase its holding to 59 per cent after the transaction.

While TPG will fully exit, Pai's family will reduce stake from about 50 per cent to 30 per cent.

India's sovereign wealth fund, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) too is selling its full stake to Temasek.

Manipal runs a chain of 29 hospitals in 16 cities, with 8,300 beds.

"We are very glad for Temasek's acquisition of a significant stake in Manipal Health Enterprises and its support to the management team in building out the platform to its full potential," Manipal Group Chairman Ranjan Pai said in a statement.

Investing in healthcare requires a long-term outlook as well as a sensitivity to social responsibility, he noted.

"I am glad that we have partners like Temasek and TPG who resonate with these values and will continue to be a part of the journey ahead.

"I am also grateful to NIIF who partnered with us at a critical juncture, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic and supported us as we continued to provide high-quality healthcare," Pai added.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Manipal Hospitals currently serves over 50 lakh patients a year through its network of 29 hospitals.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?