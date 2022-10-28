'The Bird has indeed been set free...': Anand Mahindra gives well wishes to Elon Musk after Twitter takeover

New Delhi: Tech Billionaire Elon Musk acquired the social media giant Twitter Inc on Friday October 28. As per reports, Musk also terminated top executives viz Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde for misleading him and providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

Here’s what people are saying about the purchase:

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group

"The Bird has indeed been set free @elonmuskand we certainly want it to soar ever higher…but we’re hoping it will be a guided flight to a new orbit…not one that hurtles out of control. Wishing you well…"

BIZ STONE, CO-FOUNDER, TWITTER:

“Thank you to @paraga, @vijaya and @nedsegal for the collective contribution to Twitter. Massive talents, all, and beautiful humans each!,” Stone said in a Tweet, referring to sacked Twitter executives Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde and Ned Segal.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar, India’s Minister Of State For Electronics And Information Technology:

“Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms. So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains.”

Changpeng Zhao, Founder, CEO, BINANCE, CO-INVESTOR IN MUSK’S TWITTER DEAL:

“We’re excited to be able to help Elon realize a new vision for Twitter. We aim to play a role in bringing social media and Web3 together in order to broaden the use and adoption of crypto and blockchain technology.”

(With Reuters Inputs)