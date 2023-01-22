'The companies come and go; The people are what really matter': Laid off Google employee's inspiring post goes viral

New Delhi: Losing a job can be a difficult and stressful experience, but it's important to remember that it's not the end of the world. While it may feel like a setback, it's also an opportunity to reassess your goals and explore new possibilities. An ex-Google employee's post after lay off is garnering a lot of praise and respect from netizens.

Ex-Google employee Scott Laird was laid off by Google on Friday after working there for 17 years. Instead of getting low and unmotivated after a long stint, he wrote a beautiful and inspiring post in which he mentioned to offer help to anyone who wants in resume reviewing and swapping interveiw, etc. Moreover, he calls all those who are having hard time to talk to him.

Google on Friday announced to lay off 12,000 employees globally amid business restructuring. Alpahbet CEO Sundar Pichai said in the mail that he took the responsbility and deeply sorry about that.

“If anyone out there needs my help (resume review, swapping interview prep, etc), or you're having a hard time and need someone to talk to *please* let me know. The companies come and go; the people are what really matter,” Scott wrote in the linkedin post.

“So, yeah, me too. After 17 years, I was laid off on Friday, along with way too many other people at Google. I'm doing fine, honestly it was probably time for me to go, and I can't really complain about the severance package. The actual process probably hurts my teammates left behind more than it hurts me, unfortunately,” Scott Laird wrote in his linkedin post.

Explaining how he spent his day after lay off, he wrote, “I spent yesterday mostly offline, getting an early start on some home improvement projects that I was planning on doing this weekend. I'll mostly do the same today, and probably tomorrow. Then Monday I'll start going through options, updating my resume, and dealing with all of the details.”