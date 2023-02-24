The Mountain of Condoms: Diesel Partners With Durex To Spill 2 Lakh Condom Boxes On The Ramp Walk During Milan Fashion Week - Here’s Why

New Delhi: The Diesel’s Milan Fashion Week 2023-24 has opened with an unusual style when models walked around a giant mountain of condoms during the walk show on Wednesday. Luxury clothing brand Diesel’s new 2023/24 fashion themed around freedom, pleasure, and experimentation showcased the new collections of denim garments.

However, ‘the mountain of condoms’ was the centre of attractions, garnering both marvel and curiosity at the same time. It was a tie up of Diesel with Durex to promote safe-sex message around the world with the help of heaps of condoms.

As a part of the campaign, Diesel is planning to give away almost 3 lakh boxes of condoms in stores globally April.

“The DieselFW 23 runway show set revealed a mountain of 200,000 condom boxes as part of a partnership with durex,” The Diesel wrote, “In the Diesel and Durex spirit of individual freedom, pleasure, and sex positivity, 300,000 Durex condoms will be given away for free at Diesel stores around the world in April.

Diesel also shared the pictures with the the mountain of condoms in the backdrop. Creative director Glenn Martens explored Diesel’s core in his Fall Winter 2023 runaway collection with moto denim, denim devore, distressed jersey and pop prints.