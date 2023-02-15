topStoriesenglish2573485
'The new CEO of Twitter is Amazing': Elon Musk Unveils the new Head of Platform With a Catch

Elon Musk had acquired Twitter last year and fired top executives including Ex-CEO Parag Agrawal and legal advisor Vijaya Gadde. Since then, he is the CEO of Twitter.

Feb 15, 2023
New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk had started a poll a while ago asking users if he would be stepped down from the position of Twitter. Over 56% Twitter users agreed Musk to be stepped down against 42% users at the conclusion of the poll. As Musk conceded the defeat and proposed to leave the post as soon as he would find a worthy contender for the post. Nothing major happened since then.

Elon Musk has now shared a meme of a dog sitting on the Twitter CEO’s chair and said, “the new CEO of Twitter is amazing”. He shared more Dog as a Twitter CEO meme. He further said, “he’s great with numbers and has a style”.

Twitter had been acquired by Elon Musk in October end last year in a whopping $44 Billion deal. Since the takeover, he has been making a lot of changes to make the plaform more attractive and profitable. Twitter recently expanded its Twitter Blue to other countries including India. Now Twitter users have to pay Rs 650 per month to get the verified blue tick for web and Rs 900 for mobile. Moreover, the microblogging platform increased the character limit from 280 to 4000 for US Twitter Blue users.

In the comment section, Elon Musk added that he was so much better than that other guy.

Netizens start taking a dig

A Meme page Shibetoshi Nakamoto commented he was the only one crazy enough to take the job.

Another user BlockBar said, “Hard worker as well!”.

That's how they react.

