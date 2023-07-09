The Real 'Frooti Girl': Meet Nadia Chauhan Who Turned Frooti Into Rs 8,000 Cr Brand From Rs 300 Cr

Nadia Chauhan, the daughter of Ramesh Chauhan, the chairman and managing director of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., has had a remarkable journey in the business world. She is known for her contribution to the success and expansion of the Bisleri brand, which is one of the most recognized and trusted names in the Indian bottled water industry.

Nadia Chauhan joined the family business in 2004, starting her career as a management trainee at Bisleri. She quickly displayed her leadership abilities and a keen business acumen, which led to her appointment as the Joint Managing Director of Bisleri in 2013. Under her guidance and strategic vision, Bisleri has witnessed significant growth and expansion.

One of Nadia's notable achievements was her role in spearheading the rebranding and modernization of Bisleri. She focused on enhancing the brand's image and market presence by introducing new packaging designs, refreshing the logo, and implementing innovative marketing strategies. Her efforts not only helped Bisleri maintain its position as a market leader but also attracted a younger consumer base, increasing brand relevance in a competitive industry.



Nadia Chauhan has also been instrumental in expanding Bisleri's product portfolio beyond bottled water. She played a pivotal role in introducing new product lines such as fruit-based drinks, soda, and energy drinks, diversifying the company's offerings and catering to evolving consumer preferences. This diversification strategy has helped Bisleri tap into new markets and achieve greater business growth.

According to reports, Nadia also led from the front in overhaulint the fortune of soft drink 'Frooti'. She took the reigns of Frooti in her hands when it was of around Rs 300 crore brand and made it a Rs 8,000 cr brand.

Upon joining the company in 2003, Nadia embarked on a transformative journey at Parle Agro. At that time, Frooti, a popular mango drink, dominated 95% of the company's revenue. Recognizing the need for diversification and reducing dependence on a single product, Nadia spearheaded the introduction of new offerings such as Appy Fizz, Nimboo Pani (lemonade), and Bailey's Fusion.

This strategic move played a pivotal role in decreasing the revenue contribution from Frooti to 48%, significantly reducing the company's vulnerability to fluctuations in the demand for a single product. By expanding the product portfolio, Nadia ensured that Parle Agro could adapt to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics.

Nadia's leadership also encompassed effective marketing campaigns that positioned Frooti as a delightful and refreshing beverage suitable for both children and adults. Through innovative marketing strategies, the brand's image was revitalized, connecting with a broader audience and cementing Frooti's position as a fun-filled drink of choice.

Nadia Chauhan's accomplishments have been widely recognized and appreciated in the business community. She has received numerous awards and accolades, including being listed among Fortune India's "40 under 40 Most Powerful Women" in 2019.

Her success story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and highlights the importance of innovation, adaptability, and a strong sense of purpose in achieving remarkable business growth and making a positive impact in the industry.