THIS Billionaire Is Looking To Hire A Nanny, Starting Salary Rs 80 Lakh

New Delhi: Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is reportedly looking to hire a nanny for his children, with a staggering annual salary of $100,000 (Approximately Rs 80 lakh).

According to a report in the Insider, which has accessed details from an advertisement listed on EstateJobs.com, a billionaire client is looking to expand his household staff, though the ad has not explicitly mention the client's name. The Insider report, analysing the zip code matches, has zeroed in on the client to be Vivek Ramaswamy who has sons aged 1 and 3.5. The ages of the children mentioned in EstateJobs.com also hints Ramaswamy's children of the same age group. EstateJobs.com is an employment website that caters to the super rich, providing them with aspring employees looking to be hired as private chefs, chauffeurs, butlers and other domestic staff.

The nanny would be an integral part of a team, committed to working 84 to 96 hours weekly in a seven-day-on, seven-day-off rotation.

The job listing portrays the family's way of life as one characterized by curiosity, adventure, and constant movement. The family's frequent travel, predominantly by private jet, often sees Ramaswamy's wife and sons accompanying him on his campaign journey, which encompasses visits to states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Responsibilities of the nanny will include close coordination with a dedicated staff -- comprising a chef, fellow nannies, a housekeeper, and private security. The nanny must also flawlessly create a daily routine for the children. Additionally, the nanny would curate the children's play spaces, toys, and attire to craft an engaging and orderly environment, as mentioned in the report.

The advertisement specifies the preparation of vegetarian meals for the children, aligning with Ramaswamy's known dietary preference. The ad says that in order to qualify for this role, candidates must be a minimum of 21 years old and possess relevant work experience.

The ad underscores the family's prominent status, and an investigation conducted by Insider has narrowed down potential candidates based on the affluent residents within the specified zip code.