THIS Company Giving 9 Days Of Paid Leave To Employees To Rest And Recharge

New Delhi: US-based software development company is giving its employees 9 days of paid leave to "rest and recharge", a move that has been hailed by netizens.

User Shailendra Pandey shared the screenshot of the internal mail sent by the company on his LinkedIn post. The screenshot shows the Californian firm HackerRank announcing its company decision to give paid time off to its employees during the first week of July, i.e from 1st July to 9th July.

"We all have been seeing a lot in recent times about hectic work life balance, employee making up reasons to get leave or go on vacation. This thing by HackerRank is great and should be appreciated for considering the well being of all employees and offering company wide Time off. Kudos to the management for taking such bold decision," Pandey wrote in his LinkedIn post.



cre Trending Stories

The above news comes amids trends like "the big resignation," "the quiet quitting," and the most recent "the big quit," The employment landscape has changed significantly.

Numerous layoffs and a variety of market instability factors have made things more difficult for both employers and organisations as well as for employees.

A Linkedin research published few months ago stated that 78% of workers feel confident enough to look for new job. In order to fit into new roles and places, 44% of people are learning new, transferrable skills that are in demand.

These youthful employees do not hide their ambitions and look forward to switching from their uninteresting and unsatisfactory professions. These adolescents no longer have a fear of the market. They are not in any way threatened by the current economic developments. They have started to hone their talents in the wake of the Pandemic and the erratic job environment. They are aware of the advantages of upskilling and retraining.