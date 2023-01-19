THIS company is no 1 service brand in the world; check list of top 10

New Delhi: Information technology giant Infosys has revealed that Brand Finance has placed it among the top three most valuable IT services brands globally. According to the Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report, Infosys' brand value has increased by 84% from 2020, placing it among the top 150 most valuable brands in the world.

"Sustained client relevance, best-in-class execution quality, and a deep commitment to purpose are differentiators for brand Infosys, strengthening its position among the industry's preferred partners for navigating digital transformation," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said in a formal statement. (Also Read: THIS company beats Apple to become no 1 brand in the world; check list of top 10)

Despite its brand worth declining 15 percent this year from US $350.3 billion to US $299.3 billion, Amazon has recovered the top rank as the most valuable brand in the world, according to Brand Finance. Apple, whose brand worth dropped from US$355.1 billion to US$297.5 billion (a 16 percent decrease), is now the second most valuable brand in the world. (Also Read: Planning to buy smartphone in 2023? Check THESE top upcoming mobiles)

Here is the list of the top 10 IT services brands:

1. Accenture

2. TCS

3. Infosys

4. IBM

5. Capgemini

6. NTT Data

7. Cognizant

8. HCLTech

9. Wipro

10. Fujitsu