This 'DEEP' and 'DEPRESSING' cartoon made Anand Mahindra put down his phone; Check WHY

Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is not a successful businessman but at the same time, he is social media savvy as well. He often tweets photos and pictures that make people laugh or think deeply. Today, Anand Mahindra shared one such cartoon on his Twitter and said that the same made him keep his phone aside. Mahindra termed the cartoon as 'seriously depressing' and at the same time encouraged him to spend his Sunday with head up.

"That’s a seriously depressing cartoon. But it’s made me decide to put down the phone (after tweeting this!) and ensure that my Sunday is spent with my neck straight and my head up…," said Mahindra in his tweet.

The cartoon that Mahindra shared on his Twitter shows a representative image of patients in a nursing facility post-texting world. This means the nursing facility is for those people who are affected by smartphone texting. In the photo, old aged people can be seen with bent heads and both hands held up as if they are holding a phone.

The photo indicates the side effects of always looking at the phone or always chatting on the phone. It tries to show that smartphone addiction can lead to serious deformity in body structure over a longer period.

That’s a seriously depressing cartoon. But it’s made me decide to put down the phone (after tweeting this!) and ensure that my Sunday is spent with my neck straight and my head up… pic.twitter.com/seEdiAhQAC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 27, 2022

According to various reports, smartphone addiction often referred to as 'nomophobia' (fear of being without a mobile phone), often leads to an Internet overuse problem or Internet addiction disorder. Smartphone addiction can affect physical and mental health, relationships and daily productivity.

Some users suggested Mahindra try a digital detox. "Try a digital detox day. I know how difficult it will be for you. But try it once, you will have a much more relaxed time," said the user.