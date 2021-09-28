THIS IT firm in India shifts to 4-day work week: Here's how it will function

TAC Security, a cybersecurity firm, has been operating on a four-day work week for the past seven months, closing on Fridays to increase productivity. The strategy will be made permanent in the Mumbai office if it makes workers more productive and happy, the company said.

The company, which has roughly 200 employees, has opted to focus on enabling employees to have a good work-life balance and a happier workforce in return, calling it a move to adapt to the "Future of Work."

According to an internal study conducted by the IT firm, 80 percent of the team would be prepared to work four days a week for longer hours in exchange for a longer weekend to focus on personal obligations and progress. Following the announcement, many employees signed up for various courses and activities, reinforcing the organization's confidence in their decision and outcomes.

“It’s all about keeping standards of execution high, while still putting the team’s health and well-being first, we are team of young people and young company we can experiment anything possible to ease the team members work life balance. We recognize that it’s important for our leaders to set an example for the rest of their teams by walking the talk," says Trishneet Arora, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, TAC Security.

The organisation will aim to create a fully automated approach to ensure optimal production in the allotted time. This will also ensure that employees do not contact coworkers outside of work hours, allowing everyone to fully detox.

The company will also rethink its global workday strategy to align with the "Future of Work" and provide a variety of additional advantages that extend beyond the office. “We’re all creatures of habit and have gotten accustomed to the five-day workweek as the norm when it comes to working, so I recognize that the challenge is it’ll take some time for us to get this new and innovative way of working just right."

