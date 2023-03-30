topStoriesenglish2589354
NewsBusinessCompanies
SMOKING

This Japanese Official Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Taking Frequent Smoking Breaks During Office Hours

Japan has a stringent and time-bound working culture, where minutes of late at workplace can attract stringent punishment and exorbitant fines. Many cases came in the past where workers had been penalised for getting late in the work for a few minutes.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

This Japanese Official Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Taking Frequent Smoking Breaks During Office Hours

New Delhi: Smoking breaks during the office hours are often seen as a non-productive activity and can be used by workers to delay the important works and hamper the workflow in the organisation. But can you still believe a worker was fined of $14,500 or 12 lakh for taking smoking breaks more than 4,500 times at work in the span of 14 years?

ALSO READ | Indian Ed-Tech Unacademy Lays Off 350 Employees, Or 10% Workforce

Japan has a stringent and time-bound working culture, where minutes of late at workplace can attract stringent punishment and exorbitant fines. Many cases came in the past where workers had been penalised for getting late in the work for a few minutes.

The case is related to Osaka prefecuture in Japan. The Osaka authorities put a fine of $14,500 fine on 61-year-old civil officer at the director level post, according to the Straits Times. The Osaka prefectural government said the man smoked on the job for 355 hours and 19 minutes. His two coworkers were also fined for breaking the law.

ALSO READ | UPI Transactions Over ₹ 2000 Will Be Charged At 1.1%: PIB SAYS MISLEADING NEWS

The civil servant was also asked by the authorities to repay a significant portion of his income in addition to his disciplinary pay cut. He was found to have broken the Local Public Service Act's "duty of devotion." 

The smoking regulations in Osaka are among the toughest in the world with provisions of punishments and exorbitant fines. A complete bank on smoking in all offices and public areas owned by the government was announced in 2008 by the Osaka prefecture government. 2019 saw the end of the smoking ban for government workers.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup