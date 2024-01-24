New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, a passenger on a recent Mumbai to Bengaluru commercial flight found himself seated next to none other than Narayana Murthy, the billionaire co-founder of Infosys. What's even more astonishing is that Murthy, known for his modesty, chose to travel in economy class despite his staggering net worth of $4.8 billion, according to Forbes.

A Visionary In Economy Class

Entrepreneur Naren Krishna, who shared his unexpected journey with Murthy on LinkedIn, expressed his sheer disbelief at sharing an economy seat with the visionary businessman. Despite his wealth, Murthy's choice of economic class reflects his down-to-earth nature and approachability. (Also Read: In Pics: From Aziz Premji To Sajjan Jindal, Where Are Next Gen Of These Biz Tycoons Are Studying, Or Have Studied From; Check Here)

A Conversation Beyond Expectations

During the flight, Krishna and Murthy engaged in a wide-ranging conversation that covered various topics. From the future landscape with artificial intelligence (AI) to the pivotal role of Indian youth in the global economy, the discussions touched on surpassing China in the future and managing expectations.

Krishna was particularly impressed by Murthy's insights into dealing with stress and navigating through failures while building a company.

The Stature Of Approachability

Krishna emphasized Murthy's down-to-earth and approachable demeanor, highlighting the surprising accessibility of a billionaire of his stature. The shared journey left an indelible mark on Krishna, who marveled at the opportunity to delve into myriad topics with the co-founder of one of India's leading IT companies.

Who Is Naren Krishna?

Krishna is not just a regular passenger; he's an entrepreneur who works as the Co-Founder & CEO at Jellybean, as per his LinkedIn profile. During the flight, he and Narayana Murthy talked about something really cool i.e. the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

They discussed how AI is growing and also the worries people have about it. So, it wasn't just a chat about the sky and economy class; they got into some serious tech talk too!