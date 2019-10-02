This Navratri, IRCTC offers 'vrat ka khana' to passengers as part of e-catering menu

New Delhi: This Navratri, leave your worries about observing fast while travelling by train as Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will provide 'vrat ka khana' during your journey at selected stations through e-catering services.

IRCTC has come up with this service keeping in mind the ritualistic fast observed by several devotees during the nine-day long festival.

The facility was introduced from September 29. The menu is prepared with satvik diet like sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu ka atta and certain vegetables. Items like sabudane ki khichdi, dry makhane, sabudana moongfali, namkeen, aloo tikki, navratri thali, jeera aloo, french fries, sabudana vada, falhari chuda, falhari thali, malai barfi, rasmalai, milk cake, sadi barfi, lassi, plain curd, among others are available.

"This year, IRCTC, in a bid to make train journey less of a hassle, is offering 'vrat ka khana' as a part of its e-catering menu," the IRCTC said in a statement, adding that these special meals will be available through select restaurants and at hand-picked stations on the Indian Railways network.

Stations offering Navratri meals are Kanpur Central, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Jaipur, Bina, Patna, Rajendra Nagar, Hazrat Nizammuddin, Ambala Cantt, Jhansi, Aurangabad, Akola, Itarsi, Vasai Road, Vapi, Kalyan, Borivali, Durg, Daund, Gwalior, Mathura, Nagpur, Bhopal, Ujjain and Ahemadnagar.

Passengers will be able to avail this service through pre-ordered on IRCTC's e-catering website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in or "Food-on-track" app.

Travellers can place their orders at least two hours before scheduled journey time with a valid PNR, the statement said, adding that passengers may opt to pre-pay or on delivery, as per their convenience.