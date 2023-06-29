This Solapur Farmer Has Built A Bungalow Worth Rs 1 Crore By Selling Cow Milk And Cow Dung, Earns 1.5 Crore Annually

New Delhi: Solapur Farmer Success Story: A farmer of Solapur in Maharashtra called Prakash Imde has become the talk of the town because of his bungalow that is worth Rs 1 crore. The buzz around the bungalow that the farmer built is not only because it is worth Rs 1 crore, but because he did so by selling cow's milk and dung.

Prakash has progressed through a very tough journey and is an inspiration for several entrepreneurs in Maharashtra. Here is all about Prakash Imde’s success story.

Prakash started his arduous journey with just one cow and four acres of ancestral land. Since the land was uncultivable, Prakash left farming started selling milk and dung. He started this business in 1998. Due to technological advancement as applied by Prakash's, his milk business reached unprecedented heights. Prakash farm now produces 1,000 liters of milk per day. Prakash Imde earns an annual income of Rs 1.5 crore from milk and cow dung.

His entire family is now involved in this business. They do all the work of feeding the cow, milking it and taking care of it and also maintains the farm.

The cow from which Prakash had started his business was named Lakshmi who died in 2006. Till date, Prakash has raised the same lineage of cow after Lakshmi’s death. He has not sold a single calf so far. He has over 150 cows in his farmer as of today.

Prakash is affectionately called Bapu by the villagers. Bapu starts his day by worshipping cow and goddess Lakshmi. The photo of the cow is installed in his home shrine. Also, the bungalow that he has built has been named Godhan Niwas. A statue of a cow and a milk kettle is erected on the terrace of the house that attracts the attention of people in and around the village.

Today, Prakash's farm has successfully conducted many experiments using technology due to which people in his village have got employment in the village today.

The animals in Prakash’s farm need four to five tons of green fodder while he grows most of the fodder in the farm, he also buys additional fodder from the market to meet the demand. The farm also has a big tank that provides adequate water to the animals.

Success spreads far and wide when the hero of the story rises up from the most humble beginnings. Prakash Imde's success story has inspired several entrepreneurs around the town. Milk businessmen from all over the state and also from other states visit every day to see the glorious business model of Prakash who himself meets them and gives them a tour of his farm.