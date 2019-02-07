हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thomson TV offers 1 year complimentary ZEE5 subscription to 1000 customers

Thomson has 3 manufacturing plants in India located in Noida, Una and Jammu.

New Delhi: Thomson TV on Thursday announced an exclusive partnership with OTT platform ZEE5.

The TV brand will offer a 1 year complimentary ZEE5 subscription to its first 1000 customers on ZEE5 TV day sale. The sale will be available between February 10 and February on Flipkart.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of February TV said, "We are glad to announce the partnership with ZEE5, Thomson will be the first tv brand in India to give 1 year complimentary ZEE5 subscription on premium content to its customers on Thomson TV Day.  In future we will be having more offers, so that Thomson customer can get access to premium content."

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, said, “ZEE5 has consistently been a front runner in offering value and seamless experience to its viewers. Being present on various platforms allows us to offer multiple touch points to our consumers for accessing their favorite content. Associating with Thomson TV drives our commitment towards providing enriched content across households. Riding on the back of our strong content library, this partnership is another step to be present across all connected devices.”

