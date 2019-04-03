Top companies to work for in India in 2019: LinkedIn survey

New Delhi: Internet professional network LinkedIn has brought out a list of top 25 companies to work for in India in 2019 and Flipkart has once again been named the top employer.

The list is followed by Amazon and Oyo India in the second and third place respectively, according to the list compiled by LinkedIn.

In its 4th annual ranking of the most sought-after companies, LinkedIn has named other companies that include One97 Communications, Uber, Swiggy, Tata Consultnacy Services, Zomato, Alphabet, Reliance Industries Limited, EY, Adobe, Boston Consulting Group, Yes Bank, IBM, Daimler AG, Freshworks, Accenture, Ola, ICICI Bank, PwC India, KPMG India, Larsen and Toubro, Oracle and Qualcomm.

LinkedIn said that in the survey, it ranked companies based on four pillars: interest in the company, engagement with employees, job demand and employee retention.

“Only parent companies rank on the list; majority-owned subsidiaries and associated data are wrapped into its total score. All data is normalized based on company size. The methodology and insights time frame is Feb. 1, 2018 through Jan. 31, 2019,” LinkedIn said.